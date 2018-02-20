Two meetings on Tuesday will focus on improving, modernizing Richmond schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two important meetings are set to take place Tuesday evening in the city of Richmond to focus on improving and modernizing schools.

The ‘Richmond Public School Modernization Town Hall’ will discuss how the city funds all the repairs needed to schools and how does the school modernization referendum, which was voted on by city voters and passed in the Senate, fit into the discussion.

Mayor Levar Stoney, city council and advocates are expected to attend the town hall at The Military Retirees Club on Chamberlayne Ave. from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Richmond School Board will also meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. The board will receive a recommendation for exactly how to spend the money generated from the meals tax hike.

City council voted 7-2 in favor of Mayor Stoney’s proposed meals tax increase last Monday. As a result, the city’s meals tax rate will rise from 6 to 7.5 percent, which is expected to provide the city with an additional $9.1 million annually towards fixing schools.

The meals tax increase goes into effect July 1.

