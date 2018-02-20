Student arrested after overnight threat directed at Louisa County High School

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A student has been arrested after a threatening message directed at Louisa County High School was posted on social media overnight.

A release from Louisa County Public Schools says administrators at sheriff’s deputies were made aware of the threat overnight, and the student responsible was taken into custody within an hour.

The department reported that no staff or students were in danger at any time.

“We would like to thank the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for its quick response, and we would also like to thank the students who reported the posts to LCHS administration,” Louisa County’s principal said in a letter that was sent home to parents Tuesday afternoon.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.