Richmond youth group to hold fundraiser for their disaster relief trip to Puerto Rico

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 3D Youth, an urban youth group out of the East End, will be holding a fundraiser to help fund their disaster relief trip to Puerto Rico.

Middle and high school students from Armstrong High School and Church Hill Academy will be taking the trip to provide aid to Puerto Ricans in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

They will complete service projects, light construction, and food distribution in the spring alongside Praying Pelicans Mission Organization.

The fundraiser is a show that is written, directed, and performed by Morgan Avery McCoy, and is a one-woman show, “Evolution of a Black Girl: From the Slave House to the White House.” She will be portraying twelve different characters from Phyllis Wheatley to Harriet Tubman, Maggie walker, Rosa Parks and even Michelle Obama.

The show is Friday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Peter Paul Development Center on 1807 N. 22nd street in Richmond. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and all of the proceeds go toward the youth group traveling to Puerto Rico.

For more information on the show, visit www.evolutionofablackgirl.com

Click here for ticket information.

