Richmond Uber driver arrested on charges of sexual battery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University Police have made an arrest in the sexual battery that occurred earlier this month on the Monroe Park Campus.

Hanif Khan, 32, of Richmond, was charged with two counts of sexual battery.

The incident occurred in a Uber vehicle between the 1100 block of W. Cary Street and the 1100 block of W. Marshall Street.

Police say the Uber driver, Khan, grabbed the victim’s hand and forced it down the front of his pants. He then touched her breast on the outside of her clothing before dropping her off at her destination.

Khan, who has no affiliation with VCU, is being held without bond at the Richmond City Justice Center.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact VCU Police.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.