Police use taser after confrontation with man with swords

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man has been charged after police say he swung two Samurai-style swords at officers.

Fairfax County Police on Tuesday announced charges against 19-year-old Eric Perez of Alexandria. He is charged with counts including brandishing and disorderly conduct.

Police say they received a call Saturday night in the Alexandria section of the county about a man yelling and knocking over trash cans.

According to police, Perez started swinging the swords when police arrived.

Police say they tried to persuade him to drop the swords. When that failed, they used a Taser.

Perez was then arrested and received medical treatment.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.