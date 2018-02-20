Arranged meeting to buy clothing leads to armed robbery near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a man was robbed at gunpoint near Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus Monday night.

VCU Police said in an alert to students that the armed robbery took place in the 900 block of Lombardy Street around 10:15 p.m.

According to VCU Police, the victim had prearranged to meet with the suspect to purchase clothing out of the back of his vehicle. While looking at the clothing, the victim noticed that the suspect was pointing a handgun at him. The victim then dropped $260 cash and his phone in the back of the suspects’ vehicle before fleeing on foot southbound.

The victim stated that the suspect — described as a black male, mid-20’s, short hair, and a goatee — left the area traveling north on Bowe Street in a gold Mercedes wagon.

Richmond Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

