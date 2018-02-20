Planning commission holding work session, public hearing on future of Northern Jefferson Davis area

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Planning Commission is holding a work session and public hearing Tuesday on the proposed Northern Jefferson Davis Special Area Plan.

The plan includes improving pedestrian and bicycling access through the community, as well as enhanced gateways and building standards. It recommends new neighborhood and commercial areas, as well as a regional activity center. The plan encourages employment areas east of Interstate 95, and housing and commercials services to the west.

The work session begins at 3 p.m. The public hearing starts at 6 p.m. Both are open to the public. A draft of the plan is available here.

The meetings will be in the public meeting room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road.

