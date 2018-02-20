Paralyzed Veterans holds first Quad Rugby Tourney in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Wheelchair athletes from around the region meet at Chesterfield County’s Shooter Indoor Sportsplex on February 24, for the first annual Quad Rugby Invitational, sponsored by Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Its a free event for individuals living with disabilities, and includes a free clinic on Friday, February 23 at 5:00 p.m. for novice wheelchair athletes interested in learning advanced rugby skills and techniques.

As co-host of the National Veterans Wheelchair Games (NVWG), Paralyzed Veterans has been offering adaptive rugby competitions annually as an integral part of its mission to improve the quality of life for individuals living with disabilities. The Quad Rugby Invitational will serve to broaden the scope and reach that the NVWG achieves.

“Our mission is to improve the quality of life of paralyzed veterans and other persons with disabilities by assisting the expansion of both the quality and quantity of opportunities in sports and recreation, especially those activities which enhance lifetime health and fitness,” said Fabio Villarroel, Paralyzed Veterans’ acting director of sports and recreation. “The impact for our disabled Veterans goes beyond the playing field, as often, these opportunities create the self-awareness and confidence that carry over into other areas of their lives that can impact employment, education, and family planning.”

Volunteer opportunities will be provided and the local community is encouraged to attend.

For more details contact Jen Purser, PVA Mid-Atlantic Executive Director at vapva.jennifer@gmail.com or, Erin Green, National PVA Program Manager, at ering@pva.org

