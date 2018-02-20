No injuries reported in Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – No injuries were reported in a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Henrico County.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 8000 block of Hermitage Road, near Lourdes Road, around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Photos showed significant damage to the home, but a Henrico Fire Department spokesperson said neither of the two adult residents were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

