Maymont to offer golf cart tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Maymont will soon make it easier for guests to explore the 100-acre estate. It will begin private golf cart tours on March 17.

“The new golf cart tours will meet a need that we’ve heard from many of our guests, a fun and accessible way to experience a variety of the highlights at Maymont,” explains Parke Richeson, Maymont’s Executive Director.

Tour guides will share little-known facts about the estate and resident animals while canvassing the grounds.

“We’re delighted to offer this new service which is ideal for visitors who want to see every corner of the estate with ease; tourists and Maymont fans who are looking for an informative tour of the grounds; and guests who have limited time and want to see as much as possible,” says Richeson.

The one-hour guided golf cart tours will be available from spring through fall and by special request during the winter. They cost $30 per person or $20 for Maymont members.

They begin and end at the Robins Nature & Visitor Center, 2201 Shields Lake Drive in Richmond.

Golf cart tours on Saturdays and Sundays can be booked online. Weekday tours can be scheduled by phone with advance notice.

For more information, follow this link or call 804-358-7166, ext. 338 for same-day bookings.

