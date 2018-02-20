License plate campaign aims to raise awareness about teen distracted driving

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Vehicles across Virginia will soon be moving billboards for the fight against distracted driving.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) and AAA Mid-Atlantic are teaming up for the Take Action Against Distraction License Plate Design Contest.

Virginia high school students designed eight different license plate concepts. The public can vote on which one they would like the DMV to produce.

“We want the public to take an active role in battling distracted driving,” explains DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “One of these plates will be instrumental in helping raise awareness about this important issue.”

According to the DMV, 13 Virginians were killed and more than 800 injured in crashes involving a distracted teen driver in 2016.

This campaign aims to start the conversation and raise awareness about distracted driving among teenagers.

The high school student who created the winning license plate design concept will receive a $1,000 prize from AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Online voting is open February 20 through March 20.

To see the license plate concepts and to vote, follow this link.

