History Makers: MAXX Potential

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The work space at Maxx Potential is practically silent.

Founder and CEO Kim Mahan says it is a sign the technologists are hard at work honing their skills.

Mahan opened the doors to the Information Technology (IT) consulting and talent development firm in Manchester six years ago.

“The idea kinda got me,” she remembers. “I think it’s really just the collection of all the experiences I had myself as I was building my career.”

The MAXX Potential apprentice program is already 40 alumni strong. Most of them are using their skills in the Richmond region, while others are in New York and the Silicon Valley.

“Most people know that successful technologists learn by doing, and it’s really about just not being afraid to fail getting out there when you see a new technology coming along, digging in finding out what it is and teaching yourself how to do it,” Mahan explains.

MAXX Potential focuses on cyber security, quality assurance, along with website and mobile app development.

Mahan is honored MAXX Potential has been named a 2018 Richmond History Maker in the category of Demonstrating Innovative Solutions / Regional Priorities Workforce Preparation, Job Creation, Transportation.

“Every problem that comes along is different,” she says. “And that’s kinda what we love about it.”

The Valentine launched the Richmond History Makers program in 2005. This year for the first time, the winning categories are aligned with the Capital Region Collaborative’s (CRC) regional priorities.

Along with MAXX Potential, this year The Valentine is recognizing these individuals and groups for helping to shape the Richmond region:

–Ashby and Terri Anderson (Creating Quality Educational Opportunities. Aligns with CRC Regional Priority Education)

—Pam Mines, JP JumPers Foundation (Encouraging Regional Collaboration. Aligns with any of the eight CRC Regional Priorities)

—Diversity Richmond (Championing Social Justice. Aligns with CRC Regional Priority Social Stability)

—Duron Chavis, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (Promoting Stronger Communities. Aligns with CRC Regional Priority Healthy Communities)

—CultureWorks (Advancing Our Quality of Life. Aligns with CRC Priorities Quality Place, James River, Transportation)

A committee made up of Leadership Metro Richmond (LMR) graduates and former honorees selected this year’s recipients.

The 2018 Richmond History Maker Celebration & Community Update will take place at Virginia Union University’s Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 4 p.m.

