Henrico firefighters deliver 2 babies during busy weekend

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters in Henrico County did much more than put out flames during a busier-than-usual three-day weekend.

In addition to battling heavy smoke and flames at a local apartment complex that left one of their own injured on Saturday, firefighters also helped deliver not one, but two babies and save a man’s life.

“While not the first babies delivered by firefighters this year, they were a part of a flurry of activity over 72 hours,” Henrico Fire Captain Rob Rowley said.

Firefighters delivered their first baby at around 5 p.m. on Saturday after a woman in labor pulled up to Fire Station 6 on S. Laburnum Avenue and “delivered her baby boy right there in the firehouse.”

On Monday, firefighters delivered another baby boy in the Hungary Springs Road area while, at the same time, other rescue personnel worked to rescue a man whose heart stopped in the county’s west end.

“This cardiac arrest was witnessed at a gym and it was an off-duty Henrico firefighter that started bystander CPR while 911 was called,” Captain Rowley expained. “Henrico Fire reminds everyone that learning CPR can save a life.”

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.