Henrico County students named Virginia’s top youth volunteers

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — Two Henrico County Public Schools students are representing Virginia as winners of the 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. The nationwide program honors young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.

Jocelyn Marencik, a junior at Deep Run High School, is the High School State Honoree. She started the Got Tec Richmond initiative, which focuses on making computer science available to more area students.

“If you can combine your volunteerism with your passion, then it is life-changing for you and for those you’ve helped,” explains Marencik.

Marencik held fundraisers to buy and donate nearly $20,000 worth of technology equipment to 25 underserved schools in the Richmond area. Marencik also organized Learn to Code events to offer coding instruction to students in four of the schools.

Gretchen Gregor is the Middle Level State Honoree. The Holman Middle School seventh grader organized a collection drive to provide blankets to the homeless.

“I wanted them to feel like they mattered,” says Gregor. “No one should be forgotten just because they can’t afford a home.”

After collecting and delivering 450 blankets to a homeless shelter, Gregor decided to launch another drive. A math tutor told her teachers at another local school had to use their own money to buy school supplies for students because their families could not afford them. Gregor collected everything from notebooks to markers for those children in need.

Both Marencik and Gregor will receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, DC in April.

They will join the two honorees from the other states at the four-day celebration, where ten students will be named America’s top youth volunteers of 2018.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards is in its 23rd year. It is conducted through a partnership between Prudential Financial and the national Association of Secondary School Principals.

