HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At Rural Point Elementary School, staying active doesn’t just happen in gym class.

The school is a Sports Backers RVA school, which means there’s yoga in preschool, full-body spelling and jumping-jacks counting in classrooms and many other activities to make sure kids stay active all day.

Talk about an exhausting class day!

Want more Positively Richmond? Click here

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.