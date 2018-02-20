Greenwood Elementary student hailed as hero after saving classmate’s life

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A humble 10-year-old hero says “I wasn’t really thinking,” as he remembers the moment he saved a classmate’s life.

Ben Ford, a fifth grader at Greenwood Elementary, tells 8News he had no time to think about what he was doing.

“I just wanted to rush over and help her because in a couple more seconds, you know she might not make it.”

Ford told 8News that he was simply doing the right thing when he saved his friend in the lunchroom.

“I saw my friend. She was choking…choking on some taco salad for lunch so everybody was just watching her but I immediately, I rushed over and I started patting her back and it came out.”

Ford has been recognized as a hero at Greenwood, receiving special recognition from the school and getting high fives from teachers. No one is more proud than Ford’s parents, even though they are not surprised by their son’s actions.

“Ben’s always wanting to get out and save the world, so it wasn’t surprising like that. He’s just always looking around, always ready, always looking to jump in and give a helping hand and that’s just how he’s always been,” his mother, Kateresea Ford, said.

Ford said watching documentaries with his mother helped him learn how to help his choking classmate.

“Be aware of your surroundings and you should really watch documentaries on different stuff because you never know what might happen until you’re there,” he said.,

Ford plans to continue helping people in the future as he hopes to become a doctor when grows up.

