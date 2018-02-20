Fire chiefs sound alarm on mulch legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia fire chiefs are speaking out against proposed state legislation to loosen rules on how near to a building that mulch can be placed.

The bills would prevent local governments from enacting rules on the distance between mulch and a building.

Loudoun County Fire Chief Keith Brower said mulch and wood chips put right next to a building can quickly catch fire and cause an inferno.

After a large mulch fire at an apartment complex in 2014, the city of Harrisonburg enacted an ordinance requiring that mulch or wood chips not be placed within 18 inches of certain buildings.

After the General Assembly passed a bill that would have invalidated the ordinance, the city reworked it.

Now lawmakers are trying to modify the state law again.

