Find your “Roots” in Chesterfield County

Chesterfield, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia will offer a six-week “Beginning Genealogy” class from May 5 through June 9, 2018. Classes will meet on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. in the society research library located in Historic Trinity Church, 10111 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.

The classes are designed to offer practical, personal help in compiling a family history. This is for beginners or those who need help with paper management. Learn how to organize what you have, add to it in the easiest manner, document family tales and find your family in the census records. Join us for an exciting trip into your family’s past and give a treasure only you can provide.

The cost is $25/person, and CHSV members are eligible to receive a $5 discount.

Registration is required because the course is limited to 20 participants.

Please register online with PayPal at www.chesterfieldhistory.com.

For more information or to volunteer call instructor Bette Kot at (303) 520-2903

