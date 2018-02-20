Congressman McEachin to lead discussion on Petersburg’s aging water infrastructure

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Following several water main breaks and water boil notices in the city of Petersburg, legislators and city leaders are stepping up to make changes.

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) and Virginia Conservation Network are teaming up to host a roundtable discussion Tuesday evening focusing on Petersburg’s dilapidated water infrastructure.

Back in January, several water main breaks — due to the fluctuating cold and warm temperatures — caused road closures and flooding.

The community is invited to voice their concerns at the meeting, which will be held at the Petersburg Library at 4 p.m.

