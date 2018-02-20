15-year-old shot 5 times protecting classmates from gunfire in Florida shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) – A 15-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot five times during the massacre is credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students.

A fundraising site says Anthony Borges was shot in both legs and his back while attempting to close and lock a classroom door last Wednesday. Seventeen people were killed.

Borges’ friend Carlos Rodriguez said the two rushed to hide in a nearby classroom when they first heard gunshots.

He says no one knew what to do, but that Borges “took the initiative to just save his other classmates.”

Borges’ GoFundMe page “Help the Family of Anthony Borges” had raised more than $370,000 on Tuesday morning from more than 11,400 donations. The legitimacy of the fundraising page was confirmed by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted the following on its Facebook page–

“Sheriff Israel was honored to visit Anthony Borges, 15, in the hospital today. His family shared that Anthony was shot five times in Wednesday’s school attack. Fortunately, he is recovering — but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all the other victims of this horrific criminal act.”

