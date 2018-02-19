VIDEO: Florida school security guard pretends to shoot at students

DORAL, FL (WFLA) – A school security guard in Doral, Florida may lose his job over a six-second cellphone video that shows him pretending to point a gun at students, WSVN reports.

In the video, the guard can be seen standing on the roof of Ronald Reagan High School and moving his arms as though he was aiming a gun at students.

A student captured the chilling gesture on their cell phone just two weeks before a gunman opened fire at a school in Parkland, killing 17 people. Officials said the video was just recently brought to their attention.

Due to the timing of the video’s release, both parents and students are rightfully concerned.

“I have fear now going to school and I don’t want that,” student Sophia Urena told WSVN. “He wasn’t a bad security guard, but I don’t know what made him want to do that.”

“(This is) not the way kids are supposed to feel at school. They are supposed to be here to learn and feel safe, and it’s just, it’s not happening anymore,” said a parent.

The school district has confirmed the man in the video is a security guard at the school.

“The employee has been removed from the school and will not be returning pending the outcome of an investigation. Because the employee’s actions demonstrated a serious lack of judgment, the outcome of the investigation could result in disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal,” school officials said in a statement.

His identity has not been released at this time.

