Richmond Police investigating two shootings reported a minute apart

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating two shootings that were reported just a minute apart in the city’s northside Sunday night.

The first shooting happened on Front Avenue between Dill and 4th Street. Police arrived to find a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Then just a minute later, officers responded to a shooting on St. John Street in Gilpin Court. A man was also taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

Police are investigating if theses shootings are related.

