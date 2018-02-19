Richmond Boat Show shows off new styles

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds stopped by the Richmond Raceway Complex over the weekend to check out what two dozen dealers had to offer boaters.

Several types of boats were on display including pontoon boats, motor yachts and saltwater fishing boats.

“I think everyone in the city of Richmond has cabin fever, and this is a nice exhibition,” boat show attendee, Carrie Hite, said. “You can see what’s out here for new boats. Sometimes they have older boats somewhere else on the property. But it’s always nice to see what’s available, even though you already have one at home. Sometimes the husband might think he needs another one.”

New this year: a deep sea fishing simulator along with a lagoon for guests to try out paddle boards and kayaks.

Seminars were also offered on boating repair and safety.

“Almost every line in manufacture boat made is represented,” Richmond Boat Show Manager, David Marquart, said. “Like I said, 24 different dealers … lots of show specials … so it’s kind of a one stop shop of everything you’ve been learning and researching on the internet. Bring it all here and this is the place to do a deal.”

The boat show ran Friday through Sunday afternoon.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.