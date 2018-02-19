Records released about Florida shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz’s past

(WFLA) – The Florida Department of Children and Families has released records regarding Stoneman Douglas High School shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

The records show DCF Adult Protective Services was called on Sept. 18, 2016 to investigate allegations that Cruz was being victimized by his mother.

Following an investigation involving mental health counselors, school personnel and law enforcement who had contact with Cruz, DCF found no indicators of abuse or neglect.

Click here to access the Adult In-Home Investigation documents regarding Nikolas Cruz

According to Henderson Behavior Health, before, during and after DCF’s investigation, Cruz was receiving mental health treatment services.

Cruz was also taking medication.

According to the records, Cruz was not committed to a mental health facility via Florida’s Baker Act at any time.

It was reported to DCF that Cruz did not own a firearm.

It was also reported that Cruz was living with his mother and regularly attended school.

DCF Secretary Mike Carroll released the following statement:

DCF is absolutely heartbroken and disgusted by last week’s tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Once we learned that the shooter had involvement with the agency in 2016, we immediately began the process of asking a court to release these records detailing DCF’s only involvement with this person. We also conducted a thorough review to confirm that all processes and procedures were followed. In these investigations, DCF relies on the expertise of mental health professionals and law enforcement and these records show that DCF took the steps to involve these partners in investigating this alleged abuse. Cruz was receiving mental health services before, during, and after our investigation was closed, he was living with his mother, and attending school. Our focus will continue to be on working with our partners to best serve Florida’s communities.

This investigation was the only direct interaction DCF had with Cruz.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.