Public meetings scheduled on VCU master plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) will give students, faculty, staff and area residents more opportunities to learn more about its master plan, ONE VCU.

The university is developing ONE VCU to identify and detail infrastructure needed for its future growth. It started the process last fall when it invited the school community and public to provide feedback.

“It is important that we continue to hear from you throughout the planning process, and I’m excited to announce three more opportunities for the community to get involved and help us shape the plan,” says Meredith Weiss, Ph.D., vice president for administration. “Your valuable insight will help us to develop a cohesive blueprint for guiding VCU for years to come.”

Public hearings are scheduled at the following times:

–Tuesday, February 27

Noon – 1 p.m.

Kontos Medical Sciences Building Auditorium (basement level), 1217 E. Marshall Street

–Tuesday, February 27

6 – 7 p.m.

Temple Building room 1164 (first floor), 901 W. Main Street

–Wednesday February 28

Noon – 1 p.m.

Temple Building room 1160 (first floor), 901 W. Main Street

Specific information about VCU Health’s strategic plan and master facilities plan will be discussed at the following sessions:

–Monday, February 26

Noon – 1 p.m.

Kontos Medical Sciences Building Auditorium (basement level), 1217 E. Marshall Street

–Tuesday, February 27

8 – 9 a.m.

Kontos Medical Sciences Building Auditorium (basement level), 1217 E. Marshall Street

–Wednesday, February 28

4 – 5 p.m.

Kontos Medical Sciences Building Auditorium (basement level), 1217 E. Marshall Street

Progress of ONE VCU can be monitored at this link.

