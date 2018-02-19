Police patrols under strain across Virginia as mental health calls increase

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Public safety is a police officer’s number one job, but for the past few years in Chesterfield County, a number of officers on patrol are being taken off the street to deal with a growing problem.

“Our officers don’t know what they’re walking into,” said Major Brad Badgerow with Chesterfield Police.

It’s not fighting crime, but interacting and at times transporting the mentally ill.

“The biggest issue that we are seeing are just the increase in the volume of calls,” said Badgerow.

Badgerow has been overseeing officers called out to deal with mentally ill patients in Chesterfield for a while.

“I’ve been doing this role for a number of years in the police department, every once in a while I think I’ve seen everything come across my desk but there’s always a new twist,” said Badgerow.

Sometimes it can take an officer away from duty for up to 12 hours as they try to de-escalate a situation, determine if the person needs immediate treatment, and the best place for that person to get treatment.

Depending on their age, criminal background, and a hospital’s availability, there may only be a handful of places a patient can go. At times officers have to travel hours and hundreds of miles for involuntary civil commitment or treatment.

“A puzzle would be a good way of putting it,” said Badgerow.

And it’s not just Chesterfield. We checked with the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police (VACP). They tell us it’s a problem at departments all over Virginia and neither the state, the family or a patient’s health insurance cover the costs. It all comes out of the police department’s budget.

“The frustration or concern on our end is just being able to manage our manpower,” said Badgerow.

Meanwhile VACP says it can be detrimental to mentally ill patients to be transported in a police car in handcuffs to get treatment. It’s something they say has to be done for the patient and officer’s safety.

VACP say they are working with the Department of Behavioral Health to privatize the transport of non-violent mentally ill patients to try and take some pressure off of police departments.

