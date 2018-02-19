Police: Man hid in woman’s vehicle, abducted her and wanted sex acts

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Raeford police say they’ve arrested the man who hid in the back seat of a woman’s vehicle, then forced her to drive to a darkened area and tried to have her perform sexual acts on him.

Police have charged Paris Q. Shaw, 27, of the 2400 block of Haire Road near Shannon, is charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, crimes against nature, misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer.

Police say he broke into a vehicle on Harris Avenue in Raeford on Dec. 20, then “laid in wait in the back seat.”

When the victim started driving, he held her at gunpoint and forced to drive to a darkened area, then robbed her and “attempted to have (her) perform sexual acts on him,” police wrote. He then fled.

On Sunday, police captured Shaw on Jackson Street in Raeford after a half-hour foot chase. Police said EMS Hoke-Cape Fear Valley and the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

