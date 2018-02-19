Police: Atlanta man dead after dispute with UberEATS driver

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators are searching for a delivery food driver who they say opened fire and killed a customer just outside metro Atlanta.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Ryan Thornton of Atlanta.

Local media report that according to the Atlanta Police Department, Thornton ordered delivery from UberEATS on Saturday and went outside a Buckhead apartment complex, about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of Atlanta, at 11 p.m. to pick up his food.

Investigators say witnesses said that Thornton and the driver exchanged words and then someone inside a white Volkswagen opened fire before it left the complex.

Thornton was taken by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

There have been no arrests in the case.

