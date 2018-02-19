Petition calls for full military burial for JROTC student killed during Florida high school shooting

PARKLAND, FL (WCMH/AP) — A petition has been started to give Peter Wang, a student killed during the Parkland High School shooting, a full military burial after he shielded fellow students from gunfire while wearing his JROTC uniform.

According to witnesses Wang, 15, was last seen in uniform helping students escape from gun fire during the shooting. It was exactly what his JROTC Cadet training had taught him to do. Protect and Serve.

Family and friends of Wang have begun a petition for the young cadet to receive a full honors military burial. The petition says Wang, “…was a Jrotc Cadet who was last seen, in uniform, holding doors open and thus allowing other students, teachers, and staff to flee to safety.”

The petition has been signed by close to 25,000 people in less than three days. A goal of 100,000 signatures is needed by March 18th to get a response from the White House.

His cousins Lin Chen and Aaron Chen told local news outlets, “He doesn’t care about popularity. He always liked to cheer people up. He is like the big brother everyone wished they had.”

Lin Chen also told the Sun-Sentinel that Wang had two brothers, ages 11 and 5, and his parents, too upset to talk, own a restaurant in West Palm Beach.

“I feel the family can never be the same,” she said.

Lin Chen wasn’t surprised to hear that her cousin was seen helping others flee.

“He is so brave. He is the person who is genuinely kind to everyone,” she said.

“Wang died a hero, and deserves to be treated as such, and deserves a full honors military burial,” the petition says.

See the petition here: http://bit.ly/2HuGuqo

