Neighbors ‘grateful’ after Petersburg homeowners escape house fire

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters battled flames at a century-old house in the city of Petersburg Monday morning.

Petersburg Fire received the call of the two-story house fire on Westover Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Fire officials say three adults and three pets made it out of the house safely.

Neighbor Mike Biggs said he and his wife noticed the commotion soon after the incident began.

“My wife told me that she saw red lights coming through the blinds, curtains in our bedroom,” he explained. “So I opened the curtains and looked outside and saw these fire trucks line up at the street in front of the house.”

The homeowners said the home was built in 1913, and the balloon-frame structure could have made the fire move faster. The homeowners tried to stop the fire using a fire extinguisher, but say the flames were simply too large to control.

Ultimately, the homeowners were forced to escape to safety, where they watched the fire destroy their home. Firefighters said that the fire was accidental and likely started on the first floor of the home.

Neighbors like Biggs are happy to see that no one was hurt.

“I’m so grateful that my neighbors were able to get out and they got their dogs out and everything so everybody’s safe and sound. Material stuff can be replaced.”

This disaster prompted Biggs and other neighbors to prepare for unthinkable situations like this. Biggs said “I went and checked my insurance policy today to make sure a re-build was covered, which it was. I’m pretty sure it was and I’m pretty sure it was but I checked it anyways…Walked around checked all my smoke detectors and everything to make sure that if something did flare up, we’d get some sort of warning….and that’s about all you can do. ”

The homeowners went back to the house to retrieve some clothes and other belongings. They are staying with a family member in Prince George County.

