Hanover County parent plays it safe, keeps her son home

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover High School postponed a pep rally after receiving a social media threat over the weekend. The threat, first posted on SnapChat, was later identified as not credible. That didn’t stop some parents from taking action.

Jennifer Custalow, a Hanover High School parent, made the tough choice of keeping her son at home from school on Monday. It was a stressful weekend for Custalow as she learned of a threat against her son’s school on social media.

Custalow admitted to 8 News “It’s probably one of the scariest things I’ve had to go through.” She details the events of the weekend to 8 News, explaining that the emails and voice mails she received from the school’s principal was the first she heard of the threats. Custalow said the messages from the school, “was specific to the pep rally that was scheduled for today. There was mention of shootings and a supposed kill list.”

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office conducted several home interviews with parents and students as part of the investigation, and concluded that the threats were fake. Hanover County Public Schools said the pep rally was postponed in order to avoid disruption in class, not because of a threat made to the school.

Custalow told 8 News that whether or not a threat is real, “You don’t want it to hit home. And to know threats are being made credible or not. It’s very scary.”

Custalow also works for Hanover County as a bus driver, telling 8 News that she remains on high alert every day to keep children safe as they ride to and from school.

“I just have to do what I need to do to get the job done number one and always always keep an eye out,” said Custalow.

Custalow sends her son back to school tomorrow, hoping she won’t have to make another tough decision like the one she made this weekend.

