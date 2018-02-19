Frozen chicken patties with traces of rubber recalled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 100,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties are being recalled because they could contain traces of rubber.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., a company in Texas, made the statement on Friday, Feb. 16th their ready-to-eat, breaded chicken patties were contaminated – “GOLD KIST FARMS, Fully Cooked Whole Grain Home-Style Breaded Chicken Patties.”

The frozen patties were produced and packed on Sept. 6, 2017 with a case code of 72491050xx and a product code of 665400.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-20728” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

these patties were shipped nationwide and are used in schools across the country.

Currently, there have been no reports of sickness or injury from consumption of this product.

Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

To read more about this recall. click here for further details from the U.S. FDA.

