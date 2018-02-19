Driver charged after crashing into Louisa County school bus

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person has been charged following a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that occurred in Louisa County Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the 3400 block of Yanceyville Road. According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a Mazda sedan was entering a curve, overcorrected and struck the bus that was traveling in the opposite direction as it was exiting the curve.

There were approximately 15 middle and high school students on the bus at the time of the crash. There were no reported injuries to students or either driver.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash. The driver of the Mazda, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to police, was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control.

