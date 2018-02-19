Diaper Drive to help families in need

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Families in need will get some essentials for their children, thanks to Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First.

The program, which is part of Chesterfield County’s Department of Mental Health Support Services, will hold a diaper drive during the month of March.

All sizes of diapers, pull-up diapers and diaper wipes will be collected.

“Unfortunately, for some families even providing necessities like diapers and wipes can be a challenge,” explains Andelicia Neville, the Families First program coordinator. “The diaper drive supports first-time parents enrolled in our Families First program as they continue on their journeys to become stronger parents. And stronger families create stronger communities.”

More than 10,200 diapers were collected at the drive in 2017.

“We so appreciate all of the support we receive from the community every day, but particularly during March’s Diaper Drive,” Neville adds.

Anyone who wants to donate diapers or wipes can drop them off during the month of March at all Chesterfield County Public Libraries, except for Central Library, and the Colonial Heights library. Only unopened packages will be accepted.

According to Families First, it is a nationally accredited program of Healthy Families Virginia that provides family support services to first-time parents to ensure that children become healthy, well-adjusted individuals who are ready to start school by age five.

