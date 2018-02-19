VIDEO: Firefighters battle flames at 100-year-old Petersburg home

(Video courtesy of Mark Talbott)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters battled a two-story house fire in the city of Petersburg Monday morning.

Petersburg Fire received the call of the house fire on Westover Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.

Fire officials say three adults and three pets made it out of the century-old home safely.

The Petersburg Professional Firefighters Association posted a photo, courtesy of Mark Talbott, of the house on their Facebook page. The photo appears to show flames from the roof of the house.

The cause of the fire, which is now under control, is believed to be accidental in nature.



