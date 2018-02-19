Colonial Heights police looking for phone fraud suspect

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is looking for a suspect in a case of identity theft and fraud.

Just before noon on Wednesday, January 24, a man walked into the mobile phone area of the Best Buy in Colonial Heights. He presented identification as if he was a customer from out of state, and used that identification to make changes to a victim’s account.

Eventually, police say he shut down a real customer’s account and walked away from the store with a brand new iPhone X.

If you can help identify this man or have information about any unsolved crime in, or person wanted by, Chesterfield County or the city of Colonial Heights, you can submit a tip through the Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 748-0660, crimesolvers.net or the P3 app. Whichever method you use, you will remain anonymous, and, if your tip helps solve the case, you could receive a cash reward.

