RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is okay after crashing a car into a home in South Richmond.

It happened on Warwick Road near Labrook Concourse shortly before 2 a.m.

The driver suffered minor injuries. No one inside the house was hurt.

Richmond Police did have to call the building inspector out to survey the damage and see if the home was still livable.

No word on any charges for the driver.

