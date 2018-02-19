73-year-old man killed in Richmond hit-and-run crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the city’s southside Saturday night.

Police say that a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Maury Street just before 7 p.m. when a second vehicle, a four-door sedan traveling northbound on Perdue Avenue, ran a stop sign and collided with the pick-up truck.

The driver of the pickup, 73-year-old Samuel R. Pope, of Boston Avenue, was transported to a local hospital where he later died. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Police say the driver of the sedan, described as a black male, fled the scene on foot with a woman and small child. They have not yet been located.

Anyone with information about this hit and run is asked to call RPD Crash Team Detective L. Walker at (804) 646-1709 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

