2 Vermont women charged in string of Richmond area bank robberies

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities have charged two Vermont women in the December robberies of two Richmond area banks.

Court records indicated that warrants were issued late last week for Amber R. Fusco and Jennifer L. Bessette.

An FBI affidavit alleges that the women participated in the Dec. 20 robbery of a BB&T bank in Henrico and the Dec. 23 robbery of a Wells Fargo bank in Richmond.

According to the affidavit, both women were interviewed last Thursday and admitted their roles in the robberies.

The affidavit indicates that authorities located an alleged accomplice of the women on the day of the second robbery using a GPS tracking device that was included in the money handed to Fusco by a Wells Fargo bank teller.

