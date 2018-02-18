Woman who lost twin brother to addiction holds fundraiser for awareness

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – It’s been almost year since Jill Cichowicz’s twin brother Scott died from a heroin overdose.

Cichowicz is using the family tragedy to bring awareness to the opioid crisis and help those battling the addiction.

“It’s probably been the hardest years of my life,” Cichowicz said about the passing of her brother. “It’s been tough, challenging, it’s a struggle. But you have to turn the pain into something positive and make something good of this because he wouldn’t have wanted to die in vain.”

Held at the Salisbury Country Club in Midlothian Saturday night, “A Night for Scott” hosted more than 250 people for an evening of live music, a silent auction and guest speakers.

More than $16,000 was raised prior to Saturday night’s event. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the McShin Foundation.

___

