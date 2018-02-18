Teen summit aims to keep youth out of prison, on the right path

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Hundreds of teens gathered at Family Trinity Life Center Saturday to hear inspirational messages during the 11th annual Teen Summit.

One message, in particular, was conveyed throughout: keeping teens out of prison and on the right path.

Representatives from the Virginia Parole Board, the Richmond City Justice Center as well as some formerly incarcerated youth were on hand to encourage students to make smart choices.

Organizers stressed the importance of thinking before reacting to a situation, adding that it only takes one wrong decision to “cost you your life in prison.”

“When you think about doing what you’re doing..you can’t control your anger. Or I’m going to get you back. It could cost you your life in prison,” said Clovia Lawrence, host of the Teens Stay Out of Prison 4 Life summit. “No more friends, no more family, it’s serious. You could go to prison for life. So be careful of the choices you make.”

Speakers held a Q&A session with teens in attendance. Additionally, teens were also paired up with mentors.

____

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.