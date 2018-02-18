Social media threat made at a Stafford County Middle School

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A Stafford County Middle School will have extra security on campus Monday after it received an online threat over the weekend.

Administrators say the threat was made on social media toward T. Benton Gayle Middle School.

Stafford County School sent the following message to parents:

“The Sherriff’s Office is investigating the incident. As a precaution, deputies will provide extra security at the school. Please be assured the administration at Gayle Middle School will continue to investigate the source of the threat as well as to maintain vigilance to provide for student safety.”

The school system reminds students to report all threats immediately.

____

