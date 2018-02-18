Police pursuit from Chesterfield to Richmond leads to DUI arrest

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A police pursuit that began in Chesterfield and ended in Richmond early Sunday morning led to a driving under the influence arrest, police said.

The incident began when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on Hull Street for speeding. That’s when a short vehicle chase ensued.

The unidentified suspect was driving in a white van and apparently stopped at a convenience store.

The driver was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Police say the driver will be charged with a DUI in addition to the traffic violation.

____

