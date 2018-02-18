Henrico woman raising awareness for pediatric cancer in 46-hour no sitting, no sleeping dance marathon

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WRIC)- A Mills. E Godwin High School grad is taking a stand against pediatric cancer — literally.

This weekend Audrey Mathias will not sit or sleep for 46 hours as part of THON, The Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon.

Mathias, a graduate of the Henrico County school, is now a student at Penn State University.

THON is the largest student-run philanthropy effort in the world. Thousands of students raise money for the Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital to alleviate the financial burden that pediatric cancer brings to families with a sick child.

Since 1973, students at Penn State have raised more than $146 million dollars for the cause.

Mathias was chosen to represent Penn State’s Club Soccer team as a “dancer” for the weekend-long event. She began her journey at 6 p.m. Friday and has not slept or sat down ever since.

Mathias will get a break at 4 p.m. Sunday at the culmination of the 46-hour event. She stands alongside more than 700 other Penn State students during the grueling weekend.

You can learn more about THON here. There is also a livestream of the event — keep an eye out for this RVA native!

