Hanover High School cancels pep-rally following social media threats

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Hanover High School has decided to cancel a pre-planned pep rally over threats circulating throughout the weekend.

8News reported Saturday that the school community was shaken by threats made on social media by a student.

Families of Hanover High School said they’re concerned about the student who threatened to cause harm to other students on Snapchat saying ‘if certain people looked at him wrong, he would kill them.’

The threat prompted several parents to rethink letting their children attend school this upcoming Monday.

In a statement posted to social media, Hanover High School principal Kris Reece said one of the rumored threats involves the pep rally that was scheduled for Monday.

“We have worked through the weekend with our law enforcement partners, and I want to reassure you again that all of the rumors have been thoroughly investigated and determined to be false. As a result, there is no cause for alarm, and no credible threat is believed to exist. Nevertheless, we are sensitive to the concerns that have been shared with us and feel it is in everyone’s best interest to postpone tomorrow’s event in order to minimize any further interruption to the instructional day.”

The threat comes days after a suspect shot up a high school in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and injuring 15 people.

Based on the investigation, Hanover High School determined no credible threat exists.

