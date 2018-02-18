Family of 3 loses mobile home after fire in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A family of three is without a home after a mobile-home fire Saturday afternoon.

Prince George Fire and EMS units responded to a structure fire on Woodduck Street. There, emergency crews quickly extinguished a mobile home engulfed in fire and smoke.

Two adults and 1 infant were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting with shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

___

