DUI crash knocks out power to neighborhood in Chester

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) – Some Dominion Energy customers in Chester are waking up in the dark Sunday after a DUI crash leaves power lines down.

The area near Ecoff Avenue and Lunswood Road is closed early Sunday morning as crews work to clean up the mess.

No word on injuries from the crash but the picture shows the car went off the road– possibly deploying an airbag.

Chesterfield Police say the area will be closed for several hours.

Dominion’s outage map says crews are working to have power back on by around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.