Crews rescue driver from overturned car in Chester

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) – One person is recovering Sunday after being extricated from a flipped car in Chester.

Chesterfield County Police say the crash happened overnight on Qualla Road just south of Spring Run Road.

The driver ran off the road, hit a culvert, and flipped on its roof. The driver became trapped inside the car.

Crews were able to free the driver, who was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours overnight as crews worked to clean up the crash. The area is back open Sunday morning.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.