Bowlers strike up fun, raise money for Children’s Hospital Foundation

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Hundreds of bowlers struck up some fun Saturday afternoon – all for a good cause.

Dozens gathered for the 24th annual “Bowl-A-Thon,” to benefit the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Nearly 50 teams of five bowlers each competed at the AMF Hanover Lanes in Mechanicsville over the course of three games to raise money and awareness for the foundation.

“[We’re] doing whatever we can to support the programs so kids in our community don’t have to leave to get the care that they need,” said Stephanie Allen, of the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Participants bowled to support children served by Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR). The event raised more than $300,000.

