After thefts, Chesterfield Police warn people to lock their car doors

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police are pleading with residents in the area to lock their cars at night.

That’s due to another string of break-ins in Chesterfield County, this time in the Huntingcreek Hills development. The break-ins occurred Thursday night into Friday morning, according to police.

That’s in addition to the Castleford Terrace area of Salisbury that was targeted Friday night, police added.

There, county officers apprehended three juveniles for stealing cash from at least five unlocked vehicles.

Update: Three juveniles in custody for stealing cash from at least five unlocked cars. If you find that your vehicle has been entered call 748-1251. @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 https://t.co/ZCmlNxfU68 — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) February 17, 2018

Cash, purses, wallets and speakers are just some of the stolen items reported to police as a result of the recent string of break-ins.

Chesterfield County Police Department asks anyone who has suffered a car break-in to call (804) 748-1251.

